As a school board member in my community, in early June, I had a front row seat to discussions about reopening schools in this pandemic. I was disappointed to see that personal belief and experiences held more weight in these conversations than advice from medical experts.
Today, I am more outraged than ever towards the current president because now, in his own voice, we can hear him explicitly admit on recorded calls to Bob Woodward that he provided a false narrative on the dangers of COVID-19. School board members, myself included, were making these gravely important decisions affecting our district based off of his lies and manipulation.
