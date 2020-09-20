As a school board member in my community, in early June, I had a front row seat to discussions about reopening schools in this pandemic. I was disappointed to see that personal belief and experiences held more weight in these conversations than advice from medical experts.  

Today, I am more outraged than ever towards the current president because now, in his own voice, we can hear him explicitly admit on recorded calls to Bob Woodward that he provided a false narrative on the dangers of COVID-19. School board members, myself included, were making these gravely important decisions affecting our district based off of his lies and manipulation. 

