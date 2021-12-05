A welcome sign of spring each year is hearing the wild call of sandhill cranes returning to Wisconsin. Seventy years ago sandhills were almost gone from our state, down to about 20-some pairs. Concentrated conservation efforts brought them back slowly to sustainable numbers. 

In September the Wisconsin Senate voted to reintroduce an annual sandhill hunt. The House may take up the bill in January. 

