Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A sharp gradient in snowfall accumulations with the northern portion of the counties receiving much more snow then the southern portions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&