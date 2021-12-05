...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. A sharp gradient in
snowfall accumulations with the northern portion of the
counties receiving much more snow then the southern portions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
A welcome sign of spring each year is hearing the wild call of sandhill cranes returning to Wisconsin. Seventy years ago sandhills were almost gone from our state, down to about 20-some pairs. Concentrated conservation efforts brought them back slowly to sustainable numbers.
In September the Wisconsin Senate voted to reintroduce an annual sandhill hunt. The House may take up the bill in January.
