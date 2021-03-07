I’m heartened that the United States has rejoined the Paris climate agreement. President Joe Biden’s move, however, has been criticized by a number of Republicans, who rightly point out that China is the greatest current emitter and the largest consumer of coal.
A 2020 article in the Washington Examiner, “China coal additions are key source of emissions, and America is doing nothing about it,” offers a variety of strategies for influencing China’s climate policies. One suggestion is for the U.S. to increase its funding of clean energy in the developing world, thus challenging China’s coal-intensive investments in those nations. Another is to create incentives that would lower the cost of carbon capture technology to make it more attractive to China.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.