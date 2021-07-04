In his opening remarks to the security panel at the April 22 Leaders Summit on Climate, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated: “Today, no nation can find lasting security without addressing the climate crisis. ... (R)ising temperatures and more frequent and intense extreme weather events in Africa and Central America threaten millions with drought, hunger, and displacement. As families risk their lives in search of safety and security, mass migration leaves them vulnerable to exploitation and radicalization, all of which undermine stability.”
Iraqi Defense Minister Jumaa Enad, a member of the security panel, explained how climate impacts endanger his nation. He asserted that higher temperatures and water scarcity force many Iraqis to leave their agricultural lands and has led to spikes in youth unemployment, which drive them toward violence and terrorism. According to Enad: “Citizens who lack the economic opportunities remain easy prey for Daesh (Islamic State).”
