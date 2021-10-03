...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Climate change threatens the basic conditions required for human thriving and disproportionately affects the world’s poorest nations and their most vulnerable citizens. An August report by the United Nations Children’s Fund states: “The climate crisis is the defining human and child’s rights challenge of this generation, and is already having a devastating impact on the well-being of children globally.”
One billion children are deemed to be at “extremely high risk” from climate hazards like heat waves, drought, and water scarcity. The majority live in less developed nations in Africa and South Asia that have contributed very little to this global problem. The 10 countries where children are most at risk are responsible for only .5% of the world’s emissions.
