Why was the Keystone pipeline stopped in the middle of construction? Because of a false “Climate Crisis” narrative pushed by “aca-medi-woods” [people who get caught up in the inter-twined bubble worlds of academia, media, and Hollywood (not intended to include everyone who works in these fields)]. The same crowd that has been trying to destroy the coal and oil industries since at least 1970.
Yes, climate change is real. It has been going on for millions of years. It will keep changing long into the future. However, there is no scientific proof that human activities are having a significant impact on the climate. Weather anomalies and computer models are not scientific proof. Last year there was a record number of tropical storms on the planet. But that record is only accurate back to 1961 when weather satellites were launched into space.
