According to a June 17, 2020, New York Times article, an American company is helping China to collect DNA across the globe. This DNA is needed, according to the New York Post, to enable authorities from the Chinese Communist Party to “track down any man’s male relatives using only that man’s blood, saliva or other genetic material.”

This DNA collection could also be used to enhance biological warfare.

