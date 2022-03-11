Everyone loses. No one wins. The Ukrainians, whose country will probably be overrun by Russia’s bestial and the naked aggression, will lose many lives: soldiers, civilians including the elderly, women, children will have been shot, blasted and burned to death. Much of Ukraine’s infrastructure will have been turned into blackened rubble, and a million or more of its citizens will have fled to other lands. Worst of all, they will lose control of their country and become a puppet state manipulated by Russia. Basic freedoms will be snuffed out. The economy made to serve the Russian oligarchs. But even nations that “win” wars in the conventional sense lose them, and that is especially true in this case for Russia.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of their young men killed, and most likely they will confront a vicious, long-term armed resistance in the cities. Russia’s reputation as a great military power has been tarnished by the failure to quickly subdue a small state on their border, as they were publicly confident they would. Russia’s reputation as a civilized state will have been destroyed by their unprovoked attack and indiscriminate bombardment of residential neighborhoods. Their own economy in shambles, and many of their people no longer loyal to the regime. Threatening nuclear war has made Putin an international pariah, a Russian Hitler. The International Criminal Court is preparing a case against him for crimes against humanity. And for what? The Ukraine was never a threat to Russia. Even if the Ukrainians, by some miracle, could win, they will have lost, because all sides in a war lose. Even we lose as the hundreds of explosions and fires, not to mention all of the GHG-emitting diesel-driven tanks, trucks and jet aircraft, worsens the climate crisis for our children.
