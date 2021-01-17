The town board of the town of Spooner recently voted “for” the controversial proposed campground near Spooner Lake. Here’s why that decision may have been a significant mistake in terms of property values.
The 2019 value of real estate adjoining Spooner Lake (the valuation of Spooner Lake District) was $31,353,000 according to county records. In a similar Burnett County matter an appraiser hired by a lake association opined that if an RV park were to be built near their lake, property values on the lake would probably decrease 13% to 20%. See also realtor.com March 28, 2016, which deals with high rental concentrations. RV park lots are rented on an annual basis. That article claims a 14% loss to real estate valuation in the community.
