On April 6 there will be an important referendum on the ballot in the town of Chicog. The referendum concerns CAFOs, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, which many have found controversial.
A proposed ordinance has been submitted to the town board asking for CAFOs to be banned in the town of Chicog. The board is seeking to poll the citizens on whether or not they should take up the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.