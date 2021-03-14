On April 6 there will be an important referendum on the ballot in the town of Chicog. The referendum concerns CAFOs, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, which many have found controversial.

A proposed ordinance has been submitted to the town board asking for CAFOs to be banned in the town of Chicog. The board is seeking to poll the citizens on whether or not they should take up the matter.

