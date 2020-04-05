Question #50 in the 2020 Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) Spring Hearing booklet concerns high-speed boating on Wisconsin’s smallest lakes. Question 50’s wording is confusing. The explanation is not.

Most people agree that the 100-foot-from-shore no-wake law is a good rule. Unfortunately, it caused an unforeseen problem for our smallest lakes. That’s because, due to the new law, a typical, round, 50-acre lake lost 14 acres of surface water previously legal for fast boating.

