Question #50 in the 2020 Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) Spring Hearing booklet concerns high-speed boating on Wisconsin’s smallest lakes. Question 50’s wording is confusing. The explanation is not.
Most people agree that the 100-foot-from-shore no-wake law is a good rule. Unfortunately, it caused an unforeseen problem for our smallest lakes. That’s because, due to the new law, a typical, round, 50-acre lake lost 14 acres of surface water previously legal for fast boating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.