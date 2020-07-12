“Public Health Officer warning- Blue-green Algae” was the topic of an urgent press release last week.

The Public Health Warning over Fourth of July weekend certainly wasn’t the welcome Washburn County used to offer visitors wishing to refresh themselves in our cool, clean lakes. I’d expect, if the visitors were entertaining thoughts of looking for properties here or a future visit, they had those dreams dashed.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments