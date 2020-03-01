From Genghis to Hitler, Pol Pot to Jim Jones, human history is littered with mentally disturbed, predatory authoritarian dictators that were able to convince enough of their followers to commit horrible atrocities against their fellow human beings. We know all about these people. We know their names and their horrors because we are warned about them in our schools. We learn how abhorrent they were to people wrongly demonized, dehumanized and/or used as ethnic scapegoats, just for being different.
However, what is often elusive are the names of the enablers, those lap dogs, political advisors, and others riding the coattails of their chosen one, often as a means to gain power themselves.
