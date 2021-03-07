The upcoming April 6 spring election is very important. Building awareness, spreading information, and encouraging our friends and neighbors to vote is so very important during the coming weeks. Each and every one of us that affects our daily lives. Our local school board elections in each of our school districts affect the education of the whole community and our future.
The Wisconsin state school superintendent will be on your ballot on April 6. And the League of Woman voters will be hosting a virtual candidate forum with Jill Underly and Deb Kerr at 6:30 p.m. on March 11. To join this conversation with the candidates, go to their official registration (to get Zoom link): https://secure.everyaction.com/CxL0GpvxHEG3OSy-v25kbQ2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.