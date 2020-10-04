American culture, the American Way Of Life (AWOL) is being tested. Test question: After 244 years will the USA continue on its path toward “creating a more perfect union” – or – will we become something else? Remember that empires through the ages have an average lifespan of 250 years before self-imploding as we all witness the behavior of a spoiled child, one never held to account for egregious crimes committed as an adolescent, inevitably developing increasingly disturbing behavior as an adult.
Whenever leaders choose power over principle it is up to the people to push/take power back. If we really knew our history – not the mythology taught in our schools – we would understand how frequently fear has been used against our common interests and be more apt to collectively resist the attempts to divide us, instead of falling prey by choosing sides.
