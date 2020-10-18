I was recently alarmed to learn that the president’s budget proposes big cuts to social security payments to seniors. Then I heard him say he wanted to drop the payroll tax which provides the funding for the social security program. Many of us seniors depend on social security for basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and medicine.
His proposals for healthcare are even more alarming to me. Even though the president has repeatedly said he will protect Medicare, his budget proposes big cuts to Medicare, and also Medicaid. This would be a blow to both relatively healthy seniors depending on Medicare to help cover their bills at the clinic or hospital and less fortunate ones relying on Medicaid to pay their bills at the nursing home.
