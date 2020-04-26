According to the figures in the Advocate on election figures, nearly half of the Washburn County voted Democratic. That’s scary, since the main part of the Democratic Platform is abortion (they like to say Choice). I happened to see the tantrum Chuck Schumer threw threatening the Supreme Court when he thought they were going to stop abortions. That shameful display came from a U.S. senator!

I hate to think that when I go shopping in that half of the people like to kill babies, and they also don’t know enough history to realize that socialism has never worked ... somehow it’s supposed to start working now!

