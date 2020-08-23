Imagine this: Your mother got pregnant before she was ready. She chose not to abort you, and I imagine you are glad about this. Abortion should be outlawed because every child deserves the right to be born. Adoption is a safer and better option than abortion.
I was adopted. My birth mother decided to let her innocent baby live. Many people cannot have children and would love to adopt a baby. This adoption alternative is far safer and more loving for all involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.