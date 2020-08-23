Imagine this: Your mother got pregnant before she was ready. She chose not to abort you, and I imagine you are glad about this. Abortion should be outlawed because every child deserves the right to be born. Adoption is a safer and better option than abortion.

I was adopted. My birth mother decided to let her innocent baby live. Many people cannot have children and would love to adopt a baby. This adoption alternative is far safer and more loving for all involved.

