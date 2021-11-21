Aaron Rogers

Aaron Rogers ://www.flickr.com/photos/joeglo/51630824502/on October 24th, 2021 (https CC BY-SA 2.0)

 ALL-PRO REELS PHOTOGRAPHY

Aaron Rogers scored some points with me. Actually, I don’t care for the guy, as he’s aloof, condescending. However, he does think for himself and defend his position without caving. More people need to do this.

While fibbing about one’s COVID shot is not right, I don’t appreciate how certain segments of the media have gone after him either. Hope State Farm customers let the insurance company know what they think when they renew! Our bodies, our choice, mandates or not! The government should not control what goes into our bodies! Everyone should be free to decide that for himself or herself.

