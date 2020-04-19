Staring down the greatest evil the world had ever seen, in horror at the deaths of 75 million people worldwide, The Greatest Generation answered the call in 1940 to fight and maybe die in World War II to save the world for democracy.
Faced with another worldwide crisis in 2020, a new generation is called … to stay home.
