Mental illness is a growing epidemic involving depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety affecting many teens today. The problem is the negative stigma encompassing mental health creates an unsafe environment for teens and children to come forth about their concerns. Mental health issues are looked down upon, undervalued, and criticized by society today. It’s time to end the negative stigma surrounding mental health.
Negative stigma is created by media and authority giving the public an unrealistic view by making mental illness seem easily overcome, unattractive, and inconvenient. Society has also glossed over mental health, making parents believe mental illnesses their teens are facing are usually “just a phase.” This passive thinking allows teens mental illness to only progress. Teens are afraid to come forward for the fear of how society, parents, and peers will view them, which is the result from the stigma put on mental health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.