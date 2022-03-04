Donation

Dr. Kim Ammann (left) accepts a $50,000 check from Carolyn Cleveland to be used by Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital for building an Eagle Flight Enclosure.

 Contributed

SPOONER - Winged Freedom Raptor Hospital accepted a check for $50,000 from Carolyn and Dave Cleveland on Feb. 25.

The Clevelands offered Winged Freedom a matching grant last fall, when fundraising for a new Bald Eagle Flight Enclosure was started. Due to many generous donors, Winged Freedom reached $50,000 of the building fund goal, earning the matching grant from the Clevelands.

