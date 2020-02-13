Devyn Pfaff

Two old rivals renewed competition in Spooner on Tuesday, Feb. 4, as the Spooner boys hosted the Rice Lake Warriors. Fans went wild as the Rails came from behind for a 10-point win. On the floor, Devyn Pfaff (#25) put up 25 points.

SPOONER– For many years the Spooner Rails and Rice Lake Warriors have enjoyed a great rivalry in high school athletics, with the Warriors on many occasions getting the best of their smaller neighbors to the north.

It looked as if Rice Lake would again top Spooner when the two teams met for a non-conference boys basketball game in Spooner on February 4, with the Warriors jumping to a 37-25 halftime lead.

