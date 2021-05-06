SPOONER– The high school baseball season is young, and the Spooner Rails are off to a 2-1 start.

The Rails traveled to Northwestern for a Heart O’ North Conference doubleheader on Thursday, April 29, earning a split. Game one was an 11-10 win, with the Tigers taking game two 4-1.

