SPOONER– The Spooner Rails improved to 1-1 on the new season, enjoying a nice home opener victory over Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles on Friday, Aug. 27.

Following an 8-8 tie early in the game, the Rails pulled away the rest of the way for a 31-8 win.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments