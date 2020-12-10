Kianna Kidder

The Shell Lake Lakers hosted the Turtle Lake Lakers in a Central Lakeland Conference boys/girls doubleheader on Monday, Dec. 7. Here, Kianna Kidder (#11) breaks away for a run down the court following a rebound. Turtle Lake defeated the Shell Lake girls 50-28.

 BILL THORNLEY

Basketballs were flying on Monday, Dec. 7, as high school winter sports returned to the area.

In Heart O’ North Conference action on Monday, Dec. 7, the Spooner Rails opened the season hosting Northwestern and suffering a 74-30 loss.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments