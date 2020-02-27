SPOONER– The Spooner Rails boys basketball team hosted the Hayward Hurricanes on Thursday, Feb. 20. In a close battle, the Rails fell 48-40.
Spooner and Hayward slugged it out the whole night. The Rails held a narrow 19-18 lead at the end of the first half. The Hurricanes came back to outscore the Rails 30-21 in the second half to secure the victory.
