NEILLSVILLE– Spooner and Shell Lake wrestling teams will each send a competitor to the WIAA State Wrestling Tournament in Adams-Friendship on Saturday, Feb. 13, following WIAA Sectionals. Carter Melton advances for Spooner at 195 lbs., while Blake Flach will wrestle for Shell Lake at 182 lbs.

Spooner

