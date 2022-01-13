SPOONER– The Spooner Rails girls basketball team fell to 0-6 in the Heart O’ North Conference with a 66-25 loss to the visiting Northwestern Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Overall, the Rails are 0-7 on the season.
Northwestern, 5-1 in the HON, took control of the contest in the first half, building a 40-12 halftime lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.