SPOONER– The Spooner Rails girls basketball team fell to 0-6 in the Heart O’ North Conference with a 66-25 loss to the visiting Northwestern Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Overall, the Rails are 0-7 on the season.

Northwestern, 5-1 in the HON, took control of the contest in the first half, building a 40-12 halftime lead.

