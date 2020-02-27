OSCEOLA– At the WIAA Osceola Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 22, Spooner Rail Carter Melton, wrestling at 182 lbs., qualified for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament set for Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 27-29, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Also wrestling at Osceola but not making it to the State Tournament were Brandon Meister at 152 lbs. and Ian Perrine at 285 lbs.
