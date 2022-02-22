The Spooner Rails boys basketball team chalked up a pair of Heart O’ North Conference victories, beating Cumberland and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on the road.
Spooner 53, Cumberland 31
At Cumberland on Monday, Feb. 14, the Rails topped the Beavers 53-31.
The Rails took a 31-16 lead into the halftime locker room, then outscored the Beavers 22-15 in the second half for the 22-point win.
Leading the Rails against Cumberland was Caleb Potaczek with 16 points and 4 rebounds.
Andrew Nauertz scored 10 points and had 7 rebounds. Bridger Klein scored 10, with 5 rebounds. Garrett Swan scored 10 points and had 4 rebounds.
Zach Huebner had 4 points and 4 rebounds. Brandon Rangel had 2 points in the game.
“It was one of our most complete games of the year,” said coach Josh Fizel. “Our defensive intensity and effort was tremendous and offensively we played with great rhythm. I was proud of how our players competed in the game and beat a good opponent.
“Cumberland is athletic and talented and our players executed really well. Holding them to 31 points is a special effort.”
Spooner 55,
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 35
Spooner followed up that HON win with a big 55-35 victory in Chetek over the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs on Friday, Feb. 18.
Klein scored 19 points and had 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a blocked shot.
Swan scored 10 points, with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 6 blocked shots.
Chase Osterhues had 5 points, 4 rebounds,and 2 steals. Huebner had 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. Rangel scored 5 points and had 4 rebounds.
Kolton Frederickson scored 4 points and had 1 steal and a blocked shot.
Potaczek scored 3 points and had 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal. Naeurtz scored 3 points and had 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot.
“It was another great defensive performance by our players,” said Coach Fizel. “We have been playing really well on that end of the floor and it gives us an opportunity to win each night.
“Offensively we had a handful of guys step up and hit shots during the game. We were able to get good looks at the basket most of the night and we got ourselves to the FT line.”
As the regular season winds down, the Rails appear to be picking up steam. The win over the Bulldogs improved them to 9-7 in the HON, and helped them jump into fifth place. Overall, the team is now 9-12.
“We’re playing our best basketball at the right time in the season,” said Coach Fizel. “Players have settled into their roles and are understanding of how they can best contribute to the overall team success. Playing with great focus, effort and situational awareness will be defining factors as we head into the postseason.”
Coming up
A late February snowstorm on Monday, Feb. 21, caused the Barron at Spooner game to be postponed, along with all other scheduled games in the Heart O’ North Conference.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Rails were scheduled to host Osseo in a non-conference game. The snowstorm was still blowing and snowing, but as of this writing, the game was still on.
On Thursday, Feb. 24, Spooner will play at Cameron in HON action.
