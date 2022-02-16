Basketball

CUMBERLAND – The Spooner Rails boys basketball team climbed to 8-7 in Heart O’ North Conference play and celebrated Valentine’s Day on Monday, Feb. 14, with a nice 53-31 victory at Cumberland over the Beavers.

Overall, the conference win improves Spooner to a record of 8-12 on the season.

