SPOONER– When the Christmas bells and New Year fun settles down, the Spooner Rails boys basketball team will return to play.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, the Rails will host Cameron in a Heart O’ North Conference game rescheduled from December 4. On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Spooner will travel to Ladysmith to face the Lumberjacks in an HON game.

