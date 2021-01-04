A Radisson man was injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while walking on Highway 27-70 west of Radisson Saturday afternoon, Dec. 26.
The accident occurred around 5 p.m. east of Weirgor Road. Wisconsin state troopers and Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, along with Sawyer County EMS.
The State Patrol reported that the pedestrian, Michael D. Coaty, 59, of Radisson was walking eastbound in the westbound traffic lane of Highway 27-70. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Crissa L. Gauthier, 59, of Radisson was traveling westbound.
Gauthier attempted to stop, but struck Coaty. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a landing zone at the Stone Lake Fire Department, from where he was flown by medical helicopter to the Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Spooner Post.
