Washburn protest

More than 150 Black Lives Matter and Native Lives Matter protesters congregated Thursday in Washburn. A racial justice study and collective action group is forming and will meet at 5 p.m. Friday in the Washburn City Hall courtyard.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY BOB GROSS

People from around Bayfield and Ashland counties congregated Thursday to show solidarity with the family of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis last month during an arrest, and Black and Indigenous People of Color’s fight for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

