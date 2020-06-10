More than 150 Black Lives Matter and Native Lives Matter protesters congregated Thursday in Washburn. A racial justice study and collective action group is forming and will meet at 5 p.m. Friday in the Washburn City Hall courtyard.
More than 150 protesters lined the streets of Washburn Thursday, calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality, and to keep the momentum going, a study and collective action group will launch Friday.
People from around Bayfield and Ashland counties congregated Thursday to show solidarity with the family of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis last month during an arrest, and Black and Indigenous People of Color’s fight for racial justice and an end to police brutality.
