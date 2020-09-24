Local quilters hold a banner to welcome soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 829th Engineer Company home from Afghanistan. Piled on a table in front of them are approximately 45 Quilts of Valor that they created. From left to right are Kathy Wayne, Micky Mays, Karen Yeadon, Debbie Clark, Gail Grassel, Jayne Baumgardner and Kay Wepfer.