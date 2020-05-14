In a crazy world stopped cold by the COVID-19 pandemic, many were happy to see a little bit of the familiar and comfortable return on Saturday, May 10, as competition was held for the 67th Spooner Rodeo Royalty, assuming that the rodeo can indeed take place on July 9-11. Crowned queen was Samantha Kennell, 16, of Hayward. The princess’s crown was earned by Ashlynn Norton, 17, of Spooner. The candidates were (from left) Ashlynn Norton, Chloe Tomesh, Gloria Stumph, Kate Peck of the Queen Committee, Abby Droessler, Samantha Kennell.
SPOONER– Her poise at the age of 17 floored the judges, and her riding skills impressed them even more.
The 2020 Spooner Rodeo Queen competition, held on a sunny and brisk Saturday morning, May 10, in the Spooner Rodeo Arena, turned out to be a historic occasion for 16-year-old Hayward High School junior Samantha Kennell. She is the daughter of Lonnie and Angela Kennell of Hayward.
