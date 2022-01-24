...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Municipalities across the state received more than $132 million in the first quarterly payments for 2022 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.
For calendar year 2022, local governments will receive more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to support transportation related projects, a 2% increase over calendar year 2021 allocations. GTA and other Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Programs combined make up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.
