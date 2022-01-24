Municipalities across the state received more than $132 million in the first quarterly payments for 2022 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids. 

For calendar year 2022, local governments will receive more than $505 million in general transportation aids (GTA) financial assistance to support transportation related projects, a 2% increase over calendar year 2021 allocations. GTA and other Wisconsin Department of Transportation Local Programs combined make up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.

