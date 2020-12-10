Trump Parade

In a Trump Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, a procession of vehicles left Shell Lake, with more vehicles to join them in Cumberland and Rice Lake before they all continued to Eau Claire.

 BILL THORNLEY

SHELL LAKE– Gathering in Shell Lake on a bright and mild Saturday, Dec. 5, several citizens unhappy with the direction of the country and the recent presidential election chose to pray and have a patriotic “Trump Parade” in support for their favored candidate, current President Donald Trump.

Many passing vehicles honked for the group.

