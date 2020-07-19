Those depicted in the Centennial Park Mural at Aggie’s Corner Tavern are (from left) Nick Masterjohn, James D. Rich, Edward T. Chaney, Louie Villella, Florence Petry, Aggie Johnson, Aggie’s husband Vern Johnson (in the shadow of the door with a Labrador dog), Tony Lombard, Augie Sorensen, Chuck Trudelle, Eugene Harrington, Babe Stewart, Bill Stewart, David Rich Jr., and Elmer Stromberg.
In the email the other day was a message thanking the Spooner Advocate for “keeping the spirit of Mayberry alive” in our reporting and photos of everyday life. The writer told of living a more stressful lifestyle in a bigger city and looked forward to an every week escape to the simpler life of his area.
Well, Mayberry never really existed, and those of us who live here know that this area is far from stress free. But when I got up this morning and hugged our little dog before taking her out for a 5 a.m. walk in the clean air, with songbirds creating a beautiful natural chorus … yes, you have to realize that while not perfect, this is a pretty nice area.
