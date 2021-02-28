It is of vital importance that citizens feel that elections are fair and square, that they are free from fraud and that only legal votes are counted. If people do not feel this way, many people will not vote because they believe the election will be stolen in any case, and others on the losing side will believe they have been robbed.
I want to congratulate Se. Ron Johnson and Rep. Tom Tiffany for recognizing the importance of the integrity of elections. In asking that the last election be examined to detect irregularities and fraud, they have been vilified by the progressive left as a threat to the Republic.
