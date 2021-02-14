...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS...
Another night of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are
expected tonight. An upgrade to a Wind Chill Warning may be
needed.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The morning began like all do, with a visit outside to accompany the dog on her walk. We stepped into the darkness and I saw overnight we had some freezing rain that coated the steps of the porch. With caution I stepped down and the dog tugged on her leash.
As my father was fond of saying, the coefficient of friction of ice is close to zero — which my gingerly placed foot discovered. The combination of the tugging dog heading down the inclined plane of the steps and the tenuous footing resulted in a backward fall and slide down the steps.
