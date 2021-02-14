Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... Another night of dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected tonight. An upgrade to a Wind Chill Warning may be needed. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&