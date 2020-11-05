A successful volleyball season came to an end for the Northwood Evergreen girls with a WIAA Division 4 Sectional defeat at McDonnell Catholic. Pictured previously is Annika Patrick returning volleys. Northwood lost 3-0, with scores 17-25, 18-25, 13-25. McDonnell Cathlic went on to upset the #1-seeded Turtle Lake Lakers 3-1 to become Sectional champions.
MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens girls volleyball team knocked off both #1 Flambeau and #3 Bruce last week to advance to the WIAA Division 4 Sectional Tournament Thursday, Oct. 29, against McDonnell Catholic.
At the WIAA Sectional, the Evergreen girls were defeated 3-0, ending their season.
