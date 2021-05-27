MINONG– The Northwood/Solon Springs softball team remains unbeaten following a 29-5 blasting of the Bruce Red Raiders on May 18.
Northwood/Solon Springs jumped to a 9-1 lead in the first inning, then continued to dominate the rest of the game.
MINONG– The Northwood/Solon Springs softball team remains unbeaten following a 29-5 blasting of the Bruce Red Raiders on May 18.
Northwood/Solon Springs jumped to a 9-1 lead in the first inning, then continued to dominate the rest of the game.
