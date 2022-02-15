Girls team

With a 72-13 victory over Frederic on Thursday, Feb. 10, the Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team climbed to a lofty 21-0 overall record on the season. They currently lead the Lakeland West at 16-0. The girls recently celebrated Senior Night as well. Pictured at the event are seniors (left to right) Zoey Vaara, Emme Golembiewski, Annika Patrick, Peyton Downs, Emily Berg and Keira Link. Northwood plays at Turtle Lake, starting at 5:45 p.m.

 Bill Thornley

MINONG– It is shaping up to be an historic, and very special basketball season for the Northwood Evergreen girls.

The Evergreens, with two more regular season wins this week, are currently 21-0 as the WIAA Regionals near.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments