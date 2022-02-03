Basketball

Zoey Vaara (#11) reacts quickly to grab a loose ball during Northwood’s 33-26 win over Clear Lake on Jan. 28. The victory improved the Evergreen girls to a perfect 16-0 record. WIth a win over Shell Lake on Monday, they are now 17-0.

 Bill Thornley

MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens girls basketball team keeps chalking up the victories.

Coach Jason Schultz and his talented Evergreens girls are now 17-0 on the season following a 59-19 win over Shell Lake on Monday, Jan. 31.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments