In position, Northwood Evergreen Emmalee Golembiewski makes a nice play on the ball against Clayton on September 17 in Minong. Clayton took a 3-0 win in the Lakeland Conference match. Northwood will host Solon Springs this Thursday night, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.
MINONG– Following cancelled matches on September 1 with Clear Lake and September 8 with Drummond, the Northwood Evergreens girls volleyball team, coached by Cory Coons, was finally able to get its season started this week.
Northwood hosted the Clayton Bears at Minong on Thursday, Sept. 17. Despite a good effort, the Northwood girls dropped their first match of the season, falling 3-0 to the Bears.
