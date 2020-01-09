EVERGREENS WIN CLOSE ONE

Northwood Evergreen Zoey Vaara lines up a shot for the Evergreens in a narrow 33-32 victory at Webster on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

WEBSTER– In a clash between Lakeland Central and Lakeland West Conferences at Webster on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Northwood Evergreens girls of the Central edged the Webster Tigers 33-32.

The win lifted the Evergreens girls to a 3-2 record in the Lakeland Central Conference, and 7-2 overall.

