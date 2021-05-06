MINONG– The Spooner Rails high school softball team visited its northern neighbors in Minong on Monday, May 3. The host Northwood/Solon Springs Evergreens topped Spooner 5-3 on the rainy and cold afternoon.

Spooner fell to 0-3 on the young season, having previously lost 9-0 and 10-0 to Northwestern.

