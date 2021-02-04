SHELL LAKE– In a Washburn County showdown between girls Lakeland Central Conference basketball teams in Shell Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 29, the Northwood Evergreens topped the Shell Lake Lakers 57-30.

Northwood jumped out to a big first-half lead, taking a 44-12 advantage into the locker room at the end of the first half.

